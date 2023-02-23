Winchester Fire Department responding to building ‘structural collapse’

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Winchester Fire Department is responding to a “structural collapse” at 1 East Lexington Avenue.

The Lexington Avenue/Main Street intersection will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as crews respond to the incident, the Winchester Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

No other information was immediately available.

ABC 36 has a crew heading to the scene and has reached out to the fire department for more information.