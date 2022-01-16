Wet Snow Widespread Tonight

We have seen a variety of forms of precipitation today. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, snow,

and…graupel. It is pretty much all wet snow now. The system will exit, somewhat west to east this evening. As it does, temperatures will drop too.

Tonight: Snow winds down for Lexington 10 pm-ish. Winds will begin to shift north to west. It will be breezy (10-15 mph) and a low of 24.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 32.

Tuesday: Southwest winds and mostly sunny skies will warm us to 41.

Wednesday: Rain chances at 60%. It will likely transition to a wintry mix- then flurries as it exits Wednesday night. Wednesday’s high under cloudy skies at 44.

Thursday: Cold behind the wet system and under sunny skies, a high of 29

Friday: Mostly sunny and 28

Saturday: Mostly sunny and a high of 33.