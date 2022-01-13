We Are Eyeing Up Weekend Snow

We had more clouds today but were still warm. Friday will be cloudy and cooler. Our flow at the surface (winds) will be from the north, opposed to the south yesterday. We are watching a developing storm this weekend. Impact day looks to be Sunday. Snow could start Saturday. Our confidence for snow in Lexington is good. Areas south, like London/Hazard/ Somerset/Hartan will likely see higher amounts. It looks to be primarily snow, but temperatures near or above freezing will likely bring some wet, heavy snow in spots. We will be below normal with highs through the period.

Tonight: Cloudy with a wind north breeze. A low of 32.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 39

Saturday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of snow. A High of 33

Sunday: Snow, potentially heavy in spots. We could see rain mixed in during the day. A high of 34.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 31.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and a high of 40.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and a high of 42.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A high of 44.

Chief Meteorologist

Jeff Andrews