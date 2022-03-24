Warning for pet owners in Jessamine County after cats shot with hunting darts

A cat was shot and killed earlier this week after being let out in its own yard, another cat was wounded in the same area in 2020

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pet owners should watch closely after their pets when outside after two reports of cats being shot with a hunting dart in the same area.

Jessamine County Animal Care and Control says on Monday, a cat that had been let out in its own yard on Applegrove Drive was shot through the neck and killed with a hunting dart often used in wild boar hunting.

Investigators say in the same area in 2020, on Strawberry Lane, a cat was shot in the leg with the same kind of dart, but survived.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Animal Care and Control is asking anyone with information in either case to contact the office at 859-881-0821. Callers can remain anonymous.