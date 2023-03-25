Vintage Market Days returns to Kentucky Horse Park

The market will reopen from 10 to 4 Sunday. Tickets are available online and at the door.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people packed the Kentucky Horse Park today for the three-day Vintage Market Days of Lexington.

The market brought in more than 80 vendors and small businesses- most within a four hour drive from Lexington and others that travel year-round. It included vintage, antique, primitive, repurposed and recycled products, including jewelry, clothes, furniture and other home-made items.

There was also live music and food trucks.

Organizers say the event helps highlight the hard work that people put into making their products.

“As we go through life and technology becomes more prevalent and society becomes more modernized, we forget about the treasures that once existed. I feel like markets like this kind of bring those back to the forefront. They’re great to use in your home, to decorate with. And we get back to the people behind what is happening right in front of you,” says Chelsie Taylor, the owner and promoter of the event.

