UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection to Bath County shooting

Man found dead from gunshot wound at home on Adams Road off Riddle Road

UPDATE: (5:00 P.M.) A suspect has identified in the deadly shooting in Bath County Monday morning.

The Rowan County Detention Center says Michael Walker was booked into the jail and charged with murder. The jailer confirms to ABC 36 that Walker is the suspect in connection to the shooting of Earl Stephens.

State Police have not provided any information yet on what led up to the shooting.

—–

UPDATE (12:25 P.M.) – The victim in a shooting in Bath County has been identified. According to the Bath County Coroner’s Office, Earl Stephens died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The coroner says Stephens was 44 years old.

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A death investigation is underway in Bath County after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a home on Adams Road off Riddle Road after a report of shots fired. KSP says it happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday. It’s a rural area in Owingsville.

The Bath County Coroner’s Office says the man’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office. His identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36.