UPDATE LISTEN: Wounded trooper was relatively calm talking to dispatchers

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – While obviously excited and emotional, the Kentucky state trooper shot Jan. 28, 2022 while making a traffic stop in Cynthiana was relatively calmly, by most standards, moments after he was shot, calmly communicating with dispatchers about being shot, the direction in which his suspected shooter had fled and even talking about taking his shirt off to check his injuries, according to communications provided to WTVQ ABC 36.

The audio was obtained and edited by a contributor for the website Broadcasitfy.com from the audio archives for KSP Post 6 P25 radio system. It has been edited down to about 40 minutes condensing much of the hours from the time he was hot to the time the suspect was arrested.

Meanwhile, the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Leequan Taylor, of Lexington, remains in the Bourbon County Detention Center pending a preliminary hearing Monday in Harrison County District Court. Taylor pleaded not guilty

earlier this week in an initial arraignment.

He is not stranger to law enforcement with prior arrests and convictions dating back to 2019 and 2020 for carrying a concealed weapon and first-degree evading police among other things. In the case involving the unidentified trooper, he is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree assault, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The trooper spent a night in the UK Albert Chandler Medical Center before being released last Saturday.

UPDATE: (9 P.M., Jan 29, 2022) – The trooper involved in the Harrison County incident has been released from the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and is recovering at home.

Preliminary investigation indicates the trooper was struck six times and three of those shots were stopped by his ballistic vest. One shot struck his agency issued taser, one struck his body-worn radio, and the final round struck his body causing serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing by the KSP Critical Incident Response Team.

UPDATE: (3:30 P.M., Jan 29, 2022)– Kentucky State Police has released the name of the suspect from Friday’s officer shooting in Cynthiana.

The suspect is 22-year-old LeeQuan T. Taylor of Lexington. Taylor has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree assault, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center.

The trooper, who’s name still has not been released, was treated overnight at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

“I can’t thank these agencies enough for their support and effort last night,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “They are a true representation of Kentucky law enforcement working together to safeguard the commonwealth. Additionally, I want to personally commend the medical staff at Harrison Memorial Hospital and The University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital for their expert care of our trooper and compassion displayed to him, his family, and our staff. Our agency is humbled by the outpouring of calls, prayers and concern from the citizens we serve daily.”

KSP continues to investigate.

UPDATE: (10:05 P.M.) – Kentucky State Police reports officers have arrested the suspect involved in Friday’s trooper-involved shooting in Harrison County.

According to KSP, Post 12 Troopers and Lexington police located and arrested the suspect just after 10 p.m. on Friday. The suspects name has not yet been released.

The investigation by the KSP Critical Incident Response Team continues.

UPDATE: (1/28/22 7:30 P.M.) – A Kentucky State Trooper shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana is expected to be okay. According to the Cynthiana Democrat, police chief Doug Robinson says the trooper who was shot two or three times was wearing a vest and, “will be okay.”

According to the paper, Chief Robinson says law enforcement has positively identified the suspect and he is a man out of Lexington. He also added the trooper was able to unload the magazine of his weapon in the direction of the perpetrator.

According to the Cynthiana Democrat, neither the name of the suspect nor the name of the trooper have been released at this time.

Kentucky State Police investigators say the trooper-involved shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. EST Friday. According to a preliminary investigation, KSP reports an officer with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived at the scene and transported the trooper to Harrison Memorial Hospital. Shortly thereafter, the trooper was transported to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL POST

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a Trooper was shot before 4:30 p.m. Friday on Delta Court in Cynthiana. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released.

KSP says the Trooper was initially taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana by a fish and wildlife officer who happened to be in the area at the time.

The Trooper was later transferred by police escort to UK Hospital in Lexington.

According to KSP, the Trooper was responsive when he arrived at the hospital.

State Police say the Trooper did have a bullet proof vest on when he was shot.

No suspect description was immediately available.

State Police, Cynthiana Police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

