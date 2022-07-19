UPDATE: Lexington man sentenced to 18 years for manslaughter

UPDATE: (7/19/2022) –

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An emotional moment in court Tuesday.

“He said mama, I gotta go now, he said I gotta go now mama, he said just tell my brother and sister I love them.”

Aaron Coney’s mother recounts the fateful day back in 2019 when her son was killed by Damarcus Jones

“I said please baby don’t go, please don’t go” said Coney’s mother.

Lexington Police say the shooting happened at the Coolavin Apartments after Jones and Coney reportedly got into a fight.

Police say that’s when Jones shot coney in the chest.

His mother says he was 24 years old and the father of a little girl.

“My son was tough, he was good, I’ve got another one, I know people get mad and do stuff and you know what I’m not going to let this eat me up, I forgive him” she added.

Jones appearing in court Tuesday to be sentenced.

His murder charge reduced to manslaughter.

Jones told the judge he was sorry how everything happened.

The judge sentencing him to 18 years for manslaughter, and 7 years for possession of a handgun of a felon to be served concurrently.

Jones is credited with time served which is a little more than three years.

Jones is also ordered to pay for Coney’s funeral expenses. A restitution of $6,000.

——

UPDATE: (04/15/19)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting Saturday night at Coolavin Apartments.

Police say 25-year-old Damarcus Jones was arrested Monday morning during a traffic stop on Tates Creek Road.

—

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has died following a shooting in Lexington and police say they know who killed him.

The Lexington Police Department says officers were called to a report of a shooting at the Coolavin Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived to find a man in the hallway of the apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says the victim, 24-year-old Aaron Coney, was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky hospital.

According to police, the shooter is 25-year-old Damarcus Jones.

He is wanted for murder.

Police say Jones and Coney were in a fight before the shooting.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.