UPDATE: House Fire under control on Old Richmond Road

Chief Saas says there are no hydrants in that area, so fire crews have taken a defensive approach to extinguishing the fire

UPDATE: (9:00PM) – Just after 730 the fire was deemed under control. A water shuttle was conducted to get water to the house.

No injuries have been reported so far.

It is unknown whether anyone was home at the time the fire started.

Lexington police had closed down Old Richmond between South Cleveland the 99 I-75 exit while crews worked.

Chief Saas says crews will remain on scene for several more hours.

—-

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department is actively working a house fire in the 700 block of Old Richmond Road.

According to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, the fire was upgraded to a working structure fire. He says the fire was well advanced by the time firefighters arrived.

Chief Saas says there are no hydrants in that area, so fire crews have taken a defensive approach to extinguishing the fire…which he says mean no one is going inside to try and fight the fire.

The fire is still very active and ongoing.

A fire investigator has responded to the scene and will be looking into the cause and origin of the fire.

If anyone was inside or if there are any injuries is unknown at this time.

We will keep you updated as we know more.