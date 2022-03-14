UPDATE: Book drive for late Lexington councilmember begins this week

UPDATE: LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The annual Jake Gibbs Birthday Book Drive in Lexington began today, March 14th, and one drop-off location already has dozens of donations.

The drive is in honor of the late third district council member Jake Gibbs, who died unexpectedly two years ago..

Mayor Linda Gorton says Gibbs was passionate about his constituents, the city’s tree canopy, and books, and because of his love for books…each year, this donation drive collects books to send to 18 countries through the International Book Project.

The High Street YMCA, already receiving dozens on day one of the drive, saying most of them came from a single donor.

The drive lasts until Sunday, March 20th.

There are several drop-off locations in Lexington.

You can find one nearest you, along with specifics on donation requirements below.

