UPDATE: 22-year-old man, 10-year-old boy killed in murder-suicide identified

Shooting occurred just before noon

UPDATE POSTED 6 p.m. Feb. 6, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 10-year-old killed Sunday morning in a murder-suicide at a home at 572 North Upper St. in Lexington was Landon Hayes, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn. The 22-year-old man suspected of shooting the child and then turning the gun on himself was 22-year-old Tyrus Lathem, Ginn said.

The relation between the two or the motive for the shooting has not been released.

UPDATE POSTED 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say, around 11:53 a.m. Sunday, February 6, the Lexington Police Department responded to shots fired in the 500-block of North Upper Street in what the police department is calling a murder-suicide.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man in the home suffering from a gunshot wound and a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim is believed too be 10-years-old, according to witnesses at the scene, but police could not confirm that detail.

We have reached out to the Fayette County Coroner to confirm that age, they say more information will be released later today, Sunday.

The victims’ names will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Police continue to investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 12:30 P.M. FEB. 6, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are working a shooting in the 500 block of North Upper Street.

The call came in at about 11:50 a.m. that two people had been shot, but police have not yet confirmed injuries or the number of victims. Witnesses at the scene also have been unable to confirm the number of victims or details.

However, the coroner was called to the scene and arrived at about 12:30 p.m., according to a WTVQ ABC 36 News reporter on the scene.