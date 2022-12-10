UPDATE: 19-year-old woman identified in fatal shooting

UPDATE:

LEXINGTON Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 19-year-old Elaina Mammen.

—-

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A woman is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Lexington.

Police say they responded to the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive for a shots fired call around 5:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman inside of a car shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Her identity will be released by the coroner.

Police say the suspect left the scene before they arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lexington police.