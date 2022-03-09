Two teens reported missing Tuesday in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two teenagers.

According to SVID, Kenia Stephanie Dubon, a teenager from Silver Spring, was last seen in the 500 block of South Hampton Drive in Silver Spring. The 15-year-old is described as approximately 5’1″ weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair.

Another teenager, from Rockville, was reported missing on Tuesday. According to SVID, Tania Sabrina Osorio Machado was last seen in the 600 block of Maryland Ave. The 14-year-old is 5’4″ weighing 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair.