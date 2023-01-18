2 Minnesota kidnapping suspects arrested in Lexington, Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people are in custody following a lengthy stand-off at a house on Tangley Way near Man o’ War Boulevard Tuesday night.

Lexington police say they initially responded to a home on the 300 block of Tangley Way a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday to assist with the arrest of two suspects who were wanted out of Minnesota for kidnapping.

After police were unable to convince the suspects to come out of the home, an emergency response team was called to the scene to assist with negotiations.

Investigators say the suspects finally “peacefully” surrendered shortly after 11 p.m.and were each booked in the Fayette County Detention Center. They will be extradited back to Minnesota.