UPDATE: Trial for Lexington woman arrested during 2020 racial justice protests underway

Williams was among more than a dozen others arrested in downtown Lexington in June 2020

UPDATED STORY POSTED JULY 7, 2022 at 7:15 AM

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The first day of a trial for a woman arrested two years ago during Lexington’s racial justice protests wrapped up late Monday afternoon.

Beyond opening statements from the lawyers, day one of Sarah Williams’ trial featured testimony from Lexington Police officers present when Williams was arrested.

“Was there damage? No. Was there anybody beat up? No. Was there any rocks thrown through the window? No. Did they get in the place? No. That’s not the issue, if they had there’d be other charges. This is a preventative way to charge a person because she attempted, or she did, create a riot,” said County Attorney Larry Roberts.

“So that’s what this case is about: the wins. Who’s privileged, who’s oppression, who’s ideology, who’s going to prevail over who? And in the end, we’re going to walk away with a win,” said Williams’ attorney Daniel Whitley.

One of the officers, Zachary Ridener, says he was part of an arrest team on standby should “arrestible action” take place on Williams’ behalf. Ridener says they were called to arrest Williams after she was supposedly one of the people cutting zip ties, jumping police barricades, and staging a “die-in.”

“While affecting the arrest on Ms. Williams, there was a significant amount of resistance from her. She had made several statements along the lines of not wanting to go into custody, there was a lot of movements pulling her arms to the center of her body,” said Officer Ridener.

A video of a text thread was submitted into evidence by County Attorney Larry Roberts. Officer Ridener says the thread is between Williams and her twin sister April Taylor who was also arrested during the protests.

Ridener says these messages are part of the evidence of Williams’ role in coordinating the scheme. During Ridener’s testimony, Williams’ lawyer repeatedly asked the judge to approach the bench.

Williams’ sister Taylor was subpoenaed by Roberts to be a witness against Williams. Taylor’s lawyer William Davis told ABC 36 he has taken action to “squash the subpoena.”

“What you’re telling me right now is, should Commonwealth call her that she intends to answer every question by invoking her fifth amendment rights?” said Judge John Tackett.

“Yeah but she said herself, ‘if you call on me I’m going to invoke it’. She said it herself on the record,” responded attorney William Davis.

Presiding Judge John Tackett says he will make a ruling about Taylor being a witness against her sister Tuesday morning. Day two of Williams’ trial is set to continue after the ruling.

STORY POSTED AT 1:00 PM JULY 11, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jury selection has started in the trial of Sarah Williams, an activist arrested during a racial justice protest in 2020.

Williams was among more than a dozen others arrested in downtown Lexington in July 2020. Williams claims she was arrested when walking to the car with her daughter. She’s facing several misdemeanor charges including inciting a riot, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana.

As we’ve reported, Black faith leaders in Lexington have called on the Fayette County Attorney to drop the charges against those involved in the racial justice protests.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports some evidence prosecutors wanted to use against Williams were dismissed ahead of the trial relating to the acts of other protesters, her use of a bail fund, or allegations of harassing the media.

Other protesters arrested have plead guilty or entered diversion programs.

ABC 36 spoke to protester Casey Lyons, who entered a diversion program after being arrested with Williams:

“I’m feeling discouraged I guess you’d say,” said Lyons, “Because even after all these years–it’s been 2 years. And there’s been plenty of time. We can amply demonstrate there was no riot. We can’t change a person for inciting a riot when there was no riot. It was completely, 100 percent peaceful. No one got injured unless the police injured them so I don’t see how you could call that a riot.”

Williams took to social media earlier Monday morning, saying several community groups would be organizing peaceful protests inside and outside the courthouse.

Stay with ABC 36 for updates.