Trial for Lexington woman arrested during 2020 racial justice protests begins

Williams was among more than a dozen others arrested in downtown Lexington in July 2020

STORY POSTED AT 1:00 PM JULY 11, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jury selection has started in the trial of Sarah Williams, an activist arrested during a racial justice protest in 2020.

Williams was among more than a dozen others arrested in downtown Lexington in July 2020. Williams claims she was arrested when walking to the car with her daughter. She’s facing several misdemeanor charges including inciting a riot, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana.

As we’ve reported, Black faith leaders in Lexington have called on the Fayette County Attorney to drop the charges against those involved in the racial justice protests.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports some evidence prosecutors wanted to use against Williams were dismissed ahead of the trial relating to the acts of other protesters, her use of a bail fund, or allegations of harassing the media.

Other protesters arrested have plead guilty or entered diversion programs.

ABC 36 spoke to protester Casey Lyons, who entered a diversion program after being arrested with Williams:

“I’m feeling discouraged I guess you’d say,” said Lyons, “Because even after all these years–it’s been 2 years. And there’s been plenty of time. We can amply demonstrate there was no riot. We can’t change a person for inciting a riot when there was no riot. It was completely, 100 percent peaceful. No one got injured unless the police injured them so I don’t see how you could call that a riot.”

Williams took to social media earlier Monday morning, saying several community groups would be organizing peaceful protests inside and outside the courthouse.

Stay with ABC 36 for updates.