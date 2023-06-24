Three people without a home after Saturday morning fire

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- Three people are without a home after a Saturday morning house fire in Lexington

Lexington Fire Department officials say crews were dispatched to the 2800 block of Ryan Circle just after 7:30 Saturday morning.

When they arrived, the found a working structure fire.

LFD says two people were trapped. One was rescued from the second story window and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A second victim was rescued from a second story deck.

Three people total have been displaced.

Red Cross has been called to assist those individuals.

Investigators are working to find out the cause and origin of the fire.