Three Louisville mass shooting victims had ties to University of Kentucky

Two were UK alumni, and a third victim briefly attended UK, according to President Eli Capilouto

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three victims of Monday’s mass shooting in Louisville had ties to the University of Kentucky.

Five people in total were killed in Monday’s horrific massacre: Joshua Barrick, Thomas Elliott, Juliana Farmer, James Tutt, and Deana Eckert.

Among those five, two were UK alumni, and a third victim briefly attended UK.

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto says Tommy Elliott, Vice President of Old National Bank, and Jim Tutt were UK alumni, graduates from around the same time in the early 1980s.

Capilouto says Deana Eckert was a student at the university for a short time, and that the three will forever be a part of the extended UK family.

“We are bound together, no matter what year we graduated, where we work or where we live, by the shared identity of being members of this Wildcat family. As such, we have a sacred responsibility to reach out, to care, to support one another, even as we all know that words cannot credibly convey the depths of the pain and sorrow that so many feel right now,” Capilouto said in a statement.

Friends and loved ones of the victims have also spoken out in statements to ABC News:

“Josh was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” Joshua Barrick’s brother Jeff Barrick wrote in a statement, “He would do anything for anyone and cherished his time with them. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was sentimental, and was passionate about life. His involvement with Holy Trinity gave him a sense of purpose and community. He will be missed by all that knew him.”

According to ABC News, when asked what he will remember about his daughter, Deana Eckert’s father Ben Hurst responded simply, “How good and sweet she was, and generous.”

“Jim was a finance genius, brilliant negotiator, and always the smartest person in the room,” friend and mentee David Bizianes told ABC News. “He was also incredibly compassionate and had a teacher’s heart. When I stepped into my role as President of OLDA, Jim mentored me and invested time in my professional development. He was very generous to everyone that he came into contact with. He liked to sail his boat with his son Andrew, made his own wine, and (few people knew) that he also played drums. We can’t believe he is gone. What a loss.”

“Juliana Maria Farmer was a beautiful person that loved her family and friends,” her family wrote in a statement to ABC News. They clarified that Farmer had only worked at the bank for three weeks but loved the job and her coworkers. “The legacy that she leaves we must emulate and celebrate the time we had with her.”

Governor Beshear saying in a press conference Monday that Tommy Elliott was a good friend:

“Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad…one of the people I talk to most in the world and very rarely were we talking about my job.”

University of Kentucky says it has begun reaching out to the more than 4,000 UK students who call the Louisville area home, offering support and resources.

The school says it also has some 30,000 from the Louisville area who are staff members and UK alumni.