Thousands without power, seeing damage in Harrodsburg after severe storm

















HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over 5,000 people are without power in Mercer County after severe thunderstorms passed through the county Thursday morning.

As of 9:56 a.m., 5,019 customers, or 37.5% of the county, are without power.

Damage has been confirmed in and around Harrodsburg. The National Weather Service is now sending a survey team to the city to determine whether Harrodsburg experienced a tornado or straight-line wind damage.

Harrodsburg police say their office phone is down, so if you need assistance, call 859-734-3311. Police add that most intersections have no power so officers are directing traffic, and schools have been checked and everything appears OK, though they are without power as well.

Kentucky Utilities is aware and working to restore power when they can.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates