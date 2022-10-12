Tenants plan to rally Thursday for better protections, proposing a “Tenants Bill of Rights”

The rally will begin at 5 p.m., before leading to the city council meeting at 6.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Many tenants in Lexington say they’re fed up with evictions, rent increases, and poor housing conditions.

And on Thursday, some of those renters plan to rally for their rights.

Renters like Stephanie Hensley, a mom of three children. Her latest family addition is baby Haley Leia Hill, who is only a few months old. Hensley says she isn’t only dealing with high prices of formula and diapers, she’s also dealing with high rent prices.

“What’s going to happen tomorrow, where are my kids going to sleep tomorrow if we lose our home,” said Hensley.

Hensley moved to Lexington in 2021. And since then, it’s been a struggle for her and her family to find safe affordable housing. Her first home was filled with problems from the start.

“The fridge stopped working, the dish washer stopped working, just everything was falling apart. The tile fell out, the air didn’t work,” said Hensley. She says they also had to sleep with in the living room with the patio door open during the summer, just to help stay cool.

She and her family were able to escape that location, only to trade maintenance issues for health hazards at her latest apartment.

“I have fluid in my lungs from the mold, so I have to take an inhaler. And it’s crazy that these landlords will go to this point of not taking care of stuff,” said Hensley.

That’s why she’s joining the fight for better affordable housing. Tenants from across the city, along with KY Tenants and the Lexington Tenants Union, are holding a rally at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza.

“We’re all tenants, we’re all struggling. We’re all facing high prices, low quality housing. We are fighting for Kentucky where everybody has safe, high quality, affordable housing,” said Emma Anderson with KY Tenants.

Organizers say this rally will advocate for four things: stronger eviction protections, anti-discrimination measures, tenant representation on city boards, and a landlord registry.

“We want tenants to know what kind of landlord they’re renting from, so we want a landlord registry. We want a place where tenants to go to get information and make a good decision about who they rent from,” said Anderson.

Organizers say some council members have voiced their approval. They’re hoping some of their measures get passed this year, before the new council takes over following the general elections.

For tenants, like Hensley, the bill of rights would help put an end to their housing concerns.

“Landlords that are doing this to families, to single parents, just to people in general, it’s going to hold them accountable,” said Hensley.

The rally will begin at 5 p.m., before leading to the city council meeting at 6. They’re encouraging everyone to come out and join.