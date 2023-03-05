Suspension Bridge in Red River Gorge destroyed by tree

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team is reporting that the suspension bridge in the Red River Gorge has been destroyed by a fallen tree.

The team says they were called Saturday to the far side of the bridge on the Sheltowee Trace Trail for hikers that were stranded.

That’s when they saw the bridge.

The team says it will be a major construction project for the US Forest Service, Daniel Boone National Forest and they do not expect it to reopen anytime soon.

The rescue team is advising hikers under no circumstances to try and cross on what remains of the bridge.