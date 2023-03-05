Suspension Bridge in Red River Gorge destroyed by tree

Kaitlyn Shive,

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team is reporting that the suspension bridge in the Red River Gorge has been destroyed by a fallen tree.

The team says they were called Saturday to the far side of the bridge on the Sheltowee Trace Trail for hikers that were stranded.
That’s when they saw the bridge.

The team says it will be a major construction project for the US Forest Service, Daniel Boone National Forest and they do not expect it to reopen anytime soon.

The rescue team is advising hikers under no circumstances to try and cross on what remains of the bridge.

330503894 6048492051860594 5609157044246228491 N

Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team

329824768 881029593194251 603242702066667972 N

Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team

Categories: Featured, Local News, News
Tags: , , ,

Related

Recipe Concepts