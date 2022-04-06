Strong Storms Are Possible Tonight

We have a severe weather threat in place through tonight. The northwestern 1/2 of the area is a Level 1-Marginal threat. The southeastern portion a Level 2-Slight threat. We have had rain off/on today. Thunderstorms have picked up this afternoon. The more active area has been southwestern Kentucky. There has been a distinct temperature variance between northern Kentucky and southern Kentucky. At the 4 pm hour, Lexington 61, Frankfort 54 versus 71 in London and 73 in Somerset. We may end up with severe thunderstorm warnings later this afternoon and into the evening. Strong winds are the potential outcome. Hail is possible too. We will see some clearing later tonight. Cooler weather will prevail Thursday through the weekend.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some may be heavy. Gradual clearing and a low of 42.

Thursday: A brief break from wet weather. Partly sunny with light rain chances in the afternoon. Breezy west winds 10-20 mph. A high of 56.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers once again. Breezy west winds 10-20 mph. A cool high of 48

Friday night: the rain will mix with snow. A low of 35.

Saturday: 50% chance of some lingering rain/ snow showers. A high of 46.

Sunday: A frosty start in the 30s. Sunshine should warm us to near 60.

Monday: Partly-mostly cloudy and a high near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. A high again of 68.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 70.