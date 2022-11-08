State of Emergency declared in Estill County amid wildfire

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A State of Emergency has been declared for Estill County on Tuesday due to a wildfire.

According to an executive order issued by the Office of the Estill County Judge Executive, the forest fires have impaired and/or prevented the use of roads in the county and threaten to cause damage to infrastructure and private property as well.

The State of Emergency allows the Estill County Emergency Management Agency to provide any assistance needed and enforce laws and regulations like declaring curfews and excluding all nonessential/disruptive personnel from a scene, among others. Click here for the full order.

The burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes, leaves or debris, and campfires, bonfires and warming fires are banned. Fireworks are also banned.

As of about six hours ago, the wildfire had burned an estimated 300-500 acres of land in the Pitts and Betsey Ridge areas. Crews are working on protecting properties now and ask you avoid the area.