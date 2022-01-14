Snow Watch Part #2

Jeff Andrews,

Our Friday was cloudy and cooler.  Our flow at the surface (winds) are from the north.  We are watching a developing storm.  Impact day is Sunday.  Counties closer to the Kentucky-Tennesee line will likely see light snow Saturday. As of this hour, there is a chance Lexington may not see any snow Sunday. London-Jackson-Pikeville, I’d expect some wet and heavy snow.  Being water-content of the snow and temperatures are at “that” point, snow amounts are hard to pinpoint.  I could see southeast areas getting 6-8″.  Peaks, especially. WswWe will be below normal with highs through the period.

Tonight: Cloudy with a wind north breeze.  A low of 28.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of snow.  A High of 33

Sunday: Snow, potentially heavy in spots. We could see rain mixed in during the day. A high of 34.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 31.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and a high of 41.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and a high of 45.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.  A high of 33.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 29

Chief Meteorologist

Jeff Andrews

