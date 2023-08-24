‘Shame on you for taking advantage of vulnerable people who simply want their pets back’: Lexington Animal Control warns of pet scam calls

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): In the last few weeks, pet owners have contacted Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control about scam calls, claiming their lost pet was in care at LFACC. In the calls, owners were asked to send money immediately, claiming their pet needed emergency veterinary care.

More than a month ago, Camilla Wunder’s dog, Chloe, went missing after escaping from her back yard.

“We made flyers, knocked on doors, talked to neighbors,” she said.

Then one day Wunders got a call from someone claiming to be with Lexington Animal Control.

The caller told her someone had reported a dog on the road they thought was dead.

“Animal control went out. They said that the dog was still alive, still breathing and that it was my Chloe,” Wunders said.

The caller said they brought Chloe back to animal control. Claiming Chloe needed surgery Wunder okayed the surgery. Then they told her there would be vet bills and a reclaim fee after the surgery costing Wunder nearly $1500.

“They gave me a phone number that I thought was the vets phone number to send the Apple Pay money,” she said.

Once Wunder paid the money she tried calling back to see how the surgery went, that’s when she realized it was a scam. “Shame on you for taking advantage of vulnerable people who simply want their pets back,” Wunder said.

Chloe’s going to turn 12 this year. Wunder had her since she was a puppy. Wunder’s message to anyone who may get a call like she did. “I definitely just would not give money over the phone, and to just hang up call animal control,” she said.

Wunder made a police and fraud report she will be able to get all her money back, she says she would much rather have her Chloe back.

According to Lexington Animal Control, although this is a type of call you *could* receive from the organization, they will *never* ask for money over the phone.