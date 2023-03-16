SEE LIST: Bills signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Several bills passed in both the Kentucky House and Senate have been signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear.
For a running list of the bills signed into law so far and details on each, see below:
Signed Thursday, March 16
SB 72: An act relating to motor vehicle titles
HB 150: An act relating to rights in public schools
HB 217: An act relating to titling of motor vehicles
HB 392: An act relating to merchant electric generating facilities
HB 594: An act relating to the regulation of game machines
HJR 39: A joint resolution directing executive branch agencies to undertake efforts to address the benefits cliff in Kentucky
Signed Friday, March 17
SB 12: An act relating to physician wellness programs
SB 28: An act relating to small farm wineries and declaring an emergency
SB 46: An act relating to the reorganization of the Office of State Veterinarian
SB 60: An act relating to the operation of a motorcycle
SB 144: An act relating to the Kentucky battlefield preservation fund
SJR 79: A joint resolution establishing the Nuclear Energy Development Working Group
HB 130: An act relating to soil and water conservation
HB 120: An act relating to the Kentucky Insurance Guaranty Association Act
HB 232: An act relating to insurance adjusters
HB 313: An act relating to economic development
HB 444: An act relating to government agencies, making an appropriation therefor, and declaring an emergency
This story was originally published on 3/16/23. Bills will be signed into law after the publishing time of this story. This story will be updated periodically to include newly signed bills.