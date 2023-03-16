SEE LIST: Bills signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Several bills passed in both the Kentucky House and Senate have been signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear.

For a running list of the bills signed into law so far and details on each, see below:

Signed Thursday, March 16

SB 72: An act relating to motor vehicle titles

HB 150: An act relating to rights in public schools

HB 217: An act relating to titling of motor vehicles

HB 392: An act relating to merchant electric generating facilities

HB 594: An act relating to the regulation of game machines

HJR 39: A joint resolution directing executive branch agencies to undertake efforts to address the benefits cliff in Kentucky

Signed Friday, March 17

SB 12: An act relating to physician wellness programs

SB 28: An act relating to small farm wineries and declaring an emergency

SB 46: An act relating to the reorganization of the Office of State Veterinarian

SB 60: An act relating to the operation of a motorcycle

SB 144: An act relating to the Kentucky battlefield preservation fund

SJR 79: A joint resolution establishing the Nuclear Energy Development Working Group

HB 130: An act relating to soil and water conservation

HB 120: An act relating to the Kentucky Insurance Guaranty Association Act

HB 232: An act relating to insurance adjusters

HB 313: An act relating to economic development

HB 444: An act relating to government agencies, making an appropriation therefor, and declaring an emergency

This story was originally published on 3/16/23. Bills will be signed into law after the publishing time of this story. This story will be updated periodically to include newly signed bills.