Search continues for Breathitt Co. woman, missing since July flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search for a woman who has been missing since July’s deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky continued Saturday.

Back in August, family members of Vanessa Baker’s told ABC 36 that she was swept away in the July flood while trying to evacuate her home on Lower River Caney Road.

Her husband tried to save her.

(READ MORE: https://www.wtvq.com/search-for-2-missing-women-continues-relatives-of-vanessa-baker-look-for-closure/)

Despite many search efforts since then, she has yet to be found. But, crews have not given up.

Saturday more than 120 crew members from out of state and around Kentucky joined in on the search, looking around the North Fork of the Kentucky river, according to the Breathitt County Advocate.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we know more.