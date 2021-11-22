Scott County Humane Society buys land for new adoption center

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Thanks to a supporter’s donation, the Scott County Humane Society (SCHS) has purchased a 4.5 acre lot in Georgetown to build a new 5,000 square-foot adoption and education center.

The facility’s space will allow for more adoptable cat and dog housing, meet and greet rooms for adopters to meet their new pets, room to isolate sick animals as they heal, a large community room for pet ownership education as well as wash, grooming and laundry areas.

“This adoption center has been a long time coming,” said Kriss Lowry, Board Chair of the Scott County Humane Society. “Thanks to a very gracious supporter, we purchased the land and the development plans have been approved. It is time for us all to make this a reality for homeless and in-need animals. We are asking for help from our generous community.”

The SCHS is starting a public campaign asking the community for help so construction can begin. To support the project, click here for more details.