Robin Kinney named interim commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education

According to the KDE she will not be eligible for the position of permanent commissioner of education.

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): An ‘interim commissioner of education’ has been announced after a special meeting called by the Kentucky Department of Education. Associate commissioner Robin Kinney was appointed as the interim commissioner unanimously by the board.

Sharon Robinson, the Supreme Court District 4, Vice Chair, says, “The interim commissioner of education shall assume the duties and responsibilities beginning September 30, 2023, until such time as a permanent commissioner is appointed and assumes this role, or until the board takes further action. ” Robinson said, “With an unwavering commitment to ensuring that equity and high-quality professional practice are at the forefront of all considerations.”

Jason E. Glass will officially step away from the position on September 29th. He served as commissioner of education for three years. He’s leaving his post to become the associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University. Glass made his announcement in July that he would be stepping down.

Kinney said in a statement that she’s honored to serve. She says her goal will be to make sure the initiatives of the board and the agency continue on through this transitional period. Kinney currently oversees the office of finance and operations. She’s served the Kentucky department of education for a decade.

According to the KDE, Kinney will not be eligible for the position of permanent commissioner of education. Over the next three months KBE members will talk with advisory councils about what traits they’d like to see in the next commissioner. Stay up to date with what is happening with the commissioner search on the KDE Commissioner Search webpage.