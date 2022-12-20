Richmond police searching for Monday shooting suspect, considered ‘dangerous’

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) –Richmond police are searching for a Monday shooting suspect who they consider dangerous.

Around 3:25 p.m. yesterday, police were called to McWhorter Court for a shooting. Later, they also responded to Turpin Drive where they found a man who was shot in the leg.

Police say they believe the victim left McWhorter Court and went to Turpin Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police are now searching for Russell M. Masters (AKA Mark Masters) of Richmond. He’s wanted for attempted murder, fleeing and evading police and wanton endangerment.

Police say they found Master last night, but he fled and led police on a chase. He was last seen with a gun and is considered dangerous.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 859-624-4776.