Rain Moves Back In

We had a very nice Spring Day #2. Highs around 70 with sunshine. We cloud up tonight ahead of our next system. The heaviest rain looks to be late Tuesday night-early Wednesday.

Tonight- Clouding up. Light winds and a low of 50.

Tuesday- Clouding up ahead our next wet system. Rain chances 70% at night. A high of 70.

Wednesday- Partly cloudy, Rain likely at several points. A high of around 70.

Thursday- Partly sunny with a 40% chance of showers. A high of 58.

Friday-Partly sunny and a cool high of 50.

Saturday- Partly sunny and a high of 50.

Sunday- mostly sunny and a high of 48.

Monday: a mix of sun and clouds. A high back to 60.

*Today in weather history

Lexington Jackson hit 84 in 2012. 87 in Beattyville. 16 degrees set a record low for Jackson in 1986. 1.6″ of snow fell on this date in 2018 in Lexington.

1932 – A tornado swarm occurred in the Deep South. Between late afternoon and early the next morning, severe thunderstorms spawned 31 tornadoes in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Tennessee. The tornadoes killed 334 persons and injured 1784 others. Northern Alabama was the hardest hit. Tornadoes in Alabama killed 286 persons and caused five million dollars of damage. (David Ludlum)

1952 – Severe thunderstorms spawned thirty-one tornadoes across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama, and Kentucky. The tornadoes killed 343 persons and caused 15 million dollars of damage. Arkansas and Tennessee each reported thirteen tornadoes. The towns of Judsonia AR and Henderson TN were nearly wiped off the map in what proved to be the worst tornado outbreak of record for Arkansas. A tornado, one and a half miles wide at times, left a church the only undamaged building at Judsonia. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)