Rain First, Then Snow Wednesday

Plenty of sun, a bit of warmth today. We thawed nicely. Rain moves in Wednesday morning. We change over to snow Wednesday night. The snow starts north and moves south in the evening. Frankfort-Lexington 7 Pm-ish and works its way south. Depending on the front passage (time), Lexington could see 1-2″ of snow. Closer to 3″ for London/Hazard/Monticello/Jackson/ Williamsburg. We follow it up with cold for 3-4 days.

Tonight: Cloudy and temperatures in the upper-30s and perhaps rising a bit. A south wind around 10.

Wednesday: Rain in the morning, more widespread in the afternoon. It will likely transition to a wintry mix- then as snow Wednesday night into early Thursday. Wednesday’s rainy high near 45.

Thursday: Cold behind the wet system and under sunny skies, a high of 28

Friday: Mostly sunny and 26

Saturday: Mostly sunny and a high of 33.

Sunday: Partly sunny and a high of 33.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 35.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. A high of 36.