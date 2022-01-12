Quiet For a Few Days. Storm Potential This Weekend

The warmer, southerly airflow, along with some sun, warmed us further today. Upper 40s-low-50s. It has been breezy as well. More clouds tomorrow and not as warm. A cold front drops further south with some showers ahead of it. Most likely for us, just cloud cover. We are watching a developing storm (potential) for this weekend. Impact day looks to be Sunday. Snow could start Saturday. We are too far out to talk numbers (snow totals). Our confidence of snow in Lexington is growing. We will be below normal with highs through the period.

Tonight: Cloudy with winds easing some. A low of 33.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of PM rain, primarily southeast Kentucky. A high of 44.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 38

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of snow. A High of 32

Sunday: Snow, potentially heavy in spots. A high of 35.

Monday: Snow is possible early (30%). Mostly cloudy and a high of 35.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and a high of 40.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and a high of 43.

Chief Meteorologist

Jeff Andrews