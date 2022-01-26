Pulaski County searching for woman missing since November

Woman walked away from residence on November 25, 2021

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing person from the Highway 1676 area of Pulaski County.

According to the department, Ashley Sears was last seen walking away from a residence near the intersection of Highway 1676 and Mt. Zion Road in Science Hill, Ky., in the morning hours of November 25, 2021. Ashley left the residence she had been staying at without giving knowledge of where she may go, and no contact with her has been made since that time, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office either through Facebook Messenger, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office phone number (606-678-5145), anonymously through the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office mobile tip app, website pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php or by texting PCSOTIP to 847411.