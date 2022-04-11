A Potentially Stormy Week

Showers have picked up this afternoon. Expect more tonight. Lexington will likely see between 1-1.5″ of rain this week. Tuesday won’t be overly wet. Wednesday has the potential for heavy rain at times, as well as strong to severe storms. Thursday we begin to calm down for a few days. The average high as of today is 66. Overall, we will average a bit above that.

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. A low of 56.

Tuesday: a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. South winds 5-10. A high of 71

Wednesday: an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy south winds 10-20. Gusts to 30 mph. A high of 74.

Thursday: showers, maybe thunderstorms early. Becoming mostly sunny. A high of 64

Friday: Mostly sunny and a high of 66.

Saturday: Partly-mostly sunny. A 30% chance of showers. A high of 67.

Easter: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of showers. A cooler high of 61.

Monday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 57.

Tuesday (19th): Cloudy and a cool high of 53.