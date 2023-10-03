Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Laurel Co. attempted murder suspect

Richard Johnson mugshot (Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say they’re searching for an “armed and dangerous” attempted murder suspect in Laurel County.

Richard Johnson is accused of trying to murder a 73-year-old woman in Keavy around 1 a.m. today.

He allegedly stabbed the woman in her face, chest and arms.

The woman was flown to UK Hospital and is in critical condition, police say.

Johnson is an ex-boyfriend of a family member of the victim.

He’s considered armed and dangerous and caution should be used if he’s seen, police say.

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 606-878-7000 or call 911.