Police investigating fatal shooting on Summerhill Drive

The shooting left one dead, and two others were taken to the hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Summerhill Drive.

Police say they were dispatched to the 1600 block of Summerhill Drive for a shooting, around 7:14 p.m on Friday.

When they arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds.

Authorities add that male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other males, both 19, one is in critical condition and another had non-life-threatening injuries, both were taken to a local hospital.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the decedent.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.