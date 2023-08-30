Police: Frankfort inmate jumps out of transport vehicle, is seriously injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Franklin County Regional Jail inmate who was being transported Tuesday night allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to Frankfort police, Brianna Hollon jumped out of the transport vehicle’s window around 10:30 p.m. while the van was driving.

The 21-year-old was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

The Frankfort Police Department is investigating how Hollon allegedly escaped custody.