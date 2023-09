Police: Corbin 2-year-old shot in head by another child dies

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 2-year-old Whitley County boy died Thursday after being shot in the head by another child who got access to a gun, police told ABC 36.

The incident happened on Martin Road in Corbin this morning.

Corbin firefighters responded to the scene and gave aid to the child, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No other information was released.