Pedestrian injured in downtown Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was seriously injured after a car hit her in downtown Lexington Monday.

According to Lexington police, around 11 a.m. a vehicle hit a woman in her 20s on South Limestone. She was taken to a local hospital; her injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Police couldn’t confirm if she is a University of Kentucky student.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver at this time.