Paws 4 the Cause in Lexington looking for help in the search for missing beagle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Paws 4 the Cause in Lexington says it’s searching for a two-year-old beagle named Buster that escaped last week. The organization says the dog is tan and white and was last seen near the UK Sports Complex off of Alumni Drive, across from the Arboretum. Paws 4 the Cause says Buster has a slight limp in his rear leg.

According to Paws 4 the Cause, Buster is not one of the beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia. The organization says Buster’s owner recently passed away. According to the organization, Buster is confused and escaped during transport after backing out of his collar and leash on Newtown Pike. The organization says if you see Buster, please contact Paws 4 the Cause.