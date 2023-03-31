Paducah police looking for 2 after child tests positive for cocaine

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) — Paducah police say they’re looking for two people after their 2-year-old child tested positive for cocaine.

On Sunday, Chrishell Burns and Jakyron Burnside brought their 2-year-old daughter to a local emergency room, saying she was lethargic, in and out of consciousness and having trouble breathing.

The child tested positive for cocaine, according to police, and was given Narcan. The child recovered and was flown to an out-of-state hospital for further care.

Burns and Burnside were interviewed at the hospital the following day where they both denied using cocaine, police say. A search warrant was obtained for their Paducah home, where officers found 2.5 grams of cocaine, a container of methamphetamine and a “small amount” of marijuana.

The 2-year-old child and her three siblings were removed from the home by social services.

Police are now looking for Burns and Burnside.

They are both charged with criminal abuse and possession of a controlled substance. Police say additional charges are likely.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 270-444-8550.