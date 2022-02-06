One sent to hospital after house fire on Leestwon Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington fire crews were sent to a house fire in the 4200 block of Leestown Road Saturday, according to the Fire Department.

According to the Fire department around 5 p.m….crews were sent to an active fire scene.

Our reporter Annie Brown was on scene and said police have barricaded the road at Yarnallton Pike…it’s about a half a mile up from the 4200 block of Leestown Road.

According to the fire department one person, an elderly man was being taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

We will keep you updated on this story as we know more.