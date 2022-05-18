One person shot, roads temporarily shut down in Lexington

The shooting happened on Meadow Lane at East New Circle Road just before 6:00 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that led to the temporary closure of roads in and around the crime scene.

Police say at 5:56 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a shots fired call and a person down at Meadow Lane and East New Circle Road.

When officers arrived, they say they found a person shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s gender, name or condition.

A white Dodge Charger at the scene had bullet holes in it.

Investigators say they are still working to piece together exactly what happened.

Police say no suspects at this time.

There was a traffic impact.

Meadow Lane was closed between Emerson Drive and East New Circle Road and the inner loop of East New Circle Road was closed between Bryan Avenue and Meadow Lane while police investigated.