Investigators working to identify man found shot in Castlewood Park

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight near Castlewood Park.

Police say they were called out to Castlewood Park at around 8:09 a.m. Sunday morning for a deceased subject.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working with the Fayette County Coroner’s office to identify the man. The coroner says the man is black and between twenty and thirty years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name.