One dead after police pursuit in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person died after a police pursuit in Georgetown Tuesday morning.

According to Chief Darin Allgood, police were pursuing an impaired driver on North 25 when the driver made a U-turn on Burton Pike, then headed back south on 25. The driver then drove across the median and hit another car.

The driver of the car that was hit died.

The alleged impaired driver was taken to a local hospital.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is taking over the investigation.

