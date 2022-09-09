On-duty police officer shot in Lexington
Lexington P.D. says the officer has been transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The Lexington Police department says a police officer has been shot while responding to a call in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road Thursday night.
According to the department’s social media pages, the officer was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Police say this is still an active investigation, and to expect a high police presence in the area.
We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.