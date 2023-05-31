North Carolina man arrested in Ky. after DUI, threatening to kill police officers

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A North Carolina man was arrested in London after police say he was driving under the influence and threatening to kill police officers.

According to the London Police Department, Brian Bank was arrested Wednesday, May 24 at 10:30 p.m. at the London BP truck stop.

Officers say a caller told them Bank, 40, was inside the BP screaming, then got into a truck and sped away. He hit a curb, which disabled the truck and caused a motorcycle in the back to fall out.

Police attempted a field sobriety test but say Bank refused and began yelling at officers.

He was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw but had to be removed “due to the safety and concern of hospital staff and patients.”

While on the way to the Lauren County Detention Center, Bank allegedly said he was going to kill an officer, a judge, blow the courthouse up and kill all U.S. Marshalls inside.

He’s charged with DUI, disorderly conduct, menacing, terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.