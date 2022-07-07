UPDATE: Nicholasville Police searching for man who shot hotel clerk

The man has been identified as Alfredo Delgado, 29, of Frankfort

UPDATED STORY POSTED JULY 7, 2022 AT 5:15 AM

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville Police are searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous following a shooting at a hotel Wednesday night.

The police department says officers responded to the Home Place Inn on Imperial Way around 9:15 Wednesday night. There, they found one of the hotel clerks had been shot.

The victim, a woman, was taken to UK Hospital although police say she was conscious and able to give officers some basic information on the suspect.

He’s been identified as Alfredo Delgado, a 29-year-old man from Frankfort. Investigators say Delgado fled the scene immediately after the shooting and he was last seen driving a grey 2013 Chevy Malibu.

The Nicholasville Police Department is warning people not to approach the subject if you believe you see him, but please notify your local law enforcement agency as he is considered armed and dangerous.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JULY 6, 2022 AT 11:55 PM

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville police are investigating at the Home Place Inn on Imperial Way. Officers evacuated guests at the hotel Wednesday night. A large police presence was on the scene during the investigation.

This is a developing story. WTVQ will continue to update this story as more information comes in.