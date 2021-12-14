Nicholasville bakery damaged in electrical fire

Monday evening, an electrical fire at Cinnamon, Nutmeg & Clove Bakery in Nicholasville caused the shop to close. Owner Lana Rowland isn't sure what's next.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nicholasville Fire Department is investigating an electrical fire that damaged Cinnamon, Nutmeg & Clove bakery Monday night.

“I’m still trying to figure everything out. I’m still trying to make the pieces fit. And right now I’m having a hard time making the pieces fit,” said CNC Bakery owner Lana Rowland.

The bakery opened in September of 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but Rowland says the business found its regulars.

“We had people come in and you knew exactly what they wanted coming in. We have these massive cinnamon rolls that seem to be everybody’s favorite,” said Rowland.

Deputy Chief Fire Marshall David Johns says when fire crews responded, they found a basement electrical fire.

Until damages can be repaired, the bakery’s Nicholasville location is closed. She says she fears for her ten employees, who may not have a paycheck right before Christmas.

“We’ve got people that’s got babies and they’re counting on each paycheck for light bills and gas bills and insurance, and, you know, they show up for me. I want to show up for them. And right now, I can’t show up for them and it hurts. It hurts when people give their all to you and you can’t give back right now,” said Rowland.

CNC Bakery’s other location is at Fayette Mall in Lexington, but Rowland says she used the space at the Nicholasville location to prepare many of the bakery items.

“It’s Christmastime, so the fudge, I don’t care how much is made, we’re never going to be able to keep up enough now,” said Rowland.

Rowland says she’s hopeful the bakery will bounce back.

“We will be back. I have big dreams, big goals for this place. I still have those dreams but right now I guess, the biggest goal is to get us back open,” said Rowland.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.